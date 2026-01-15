Sign in
Friday, January 16, 2026
President Zardari spotlights investment, trade, and strategic links in Bahrain

Priority sectors include agriculture, IT, renewable energy, and logistics; security cooperation also discussed

By Monitoring Desk

President Asif Ali Zardari, on a four-day visit to Bahrain, highlighted Pakistan’s strategic geographic connectivity linking South Asia, Central Asia, China, and the Middle East, complementing Bahrain’s financial expertise.

Addressing a reception at the Economic Development Board (EDB), Zardari praised the agency’s investor facilitation model and role in promoting competitiveness, innovation, and policy coherence. He noted Pakistan follows Bahrain’s development journey with admiration and sees strong complementarities between the two economies.

The president identified priority areas for collaboration, including agriculture and food security, information technology, renewable energy, and logistics. He also highlighted Pakistan’s ongoing economic reforms, digital modernisation, and the Special Investment Facilitation Council as a platform to support investors.

On security, Zardari met Bahrain’s Interior Minister Lt Gen Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa. Both leaders pledged closer cooperation on counter-terrorism, anti-narcotics measures, and strengthening bilateral ties.

Zardari expressed gratitude to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa for their hospitality and acknowledged the Sheikh Issa Award as a symbol of enduring Pakistan-Bahrain relations. The visit follows a November 2025 trip by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif focused on trade expansion under the Pakistan-GCC Free Trade Agreement.

 

