Friday, January 16, 2026
Rs750 prize bond draw in Peshawar awards Rs1.5 million first prize

Three second prizes of Rs500,000 and 1,696 third prizes of Rs9,300 announced; full results pending

By Monitoring Desk

The Rs750 prize bond draw (Draw No. 105) was held Thursday at the National Savings Centre in Peshawar, awarding a first prize of Rs1.5 million to bond number 809258.

Three second prizes of Rs500,000 each went to bonds 488890, 746418, and 748328. A total of 1,696 holders claimed third prizes of Rs9,300 each. The full list of winners will be published on the National Savings website once officially released.

Prize bonds remain a preferred savings instrument in Pakistan, available in denominations from Rs100 to Rs40,000, offering secure investments with the chance of substantial rewards. The National Savings Division has also announced the full 2026 prize bond draw schedule, including national and premium bonds.

