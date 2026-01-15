Upcoming spectrum auction seen as turning point for Pakistan’s internet capacity

Pakistan’s long-standing internet quality issues could begin to ease once the upcoming spectrum auction is completed, as additional frequencies would allow mobile operators to expand network capacity and reduce congestion, according to the chief executive of Jazz.

Speaking on the sidelines of an industry discussion, the Jazz CEO said Pakistan’s mobile networks have been operating under severe spectrum constraints for years, limiting the ability of operators to deliver faster and more reliable data services despite rising demand. He said the auction, expected later this year, would enable telecom companies to deploy modern technologies more effectively and improve user experience across urban and rural areas.

He noted that data consumption in Pakistan has increased sharply, but spectrum availability has not kept pace, resulting in slower speeds and network congestion, particularly during peak hours. According to him, acquiring new spectrum would allow operators to widen bandwidth, stabilise connections and improve overall service quality.

The executive also stressed that spectrum alone would not be enough, pointing to the need for supportive policy measures, predictable taxation and long-term regulatory clarity to encourage sustained investment in telecom infrastructure. He said Pakistan’s telecom sector has continued to invest despite financial pressures, but further progress depends on a more enabling environment.

The government has indicated that the spectrum sale is aimed at improving connectivity, supporting digitalisation and addressing complaints about internet quality that affect businesses, freelancers and consumers.