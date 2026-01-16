Agri exports jump $3–3.5bn as Pakistan cashes in on global market openings

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan said on Friday that agriculture continued to play a central role in Pakistan’s trade performance, with agricultural exports rising sharply last year by an estimated $3 to $3.5 billion compared to the previous year.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice in the National Assembly, the minister said the surge was largely driven by favourable international market conditions and the timely response of Pakistani exporters. He noted that India’s absence from global agricultural markets for nearly three to four years had created a significant opening, which local exporters were able to exploit.

“Our exporters capitalised on this gap, resulting in an increase of around $1.5 to $2 billion in exports,” Jam Kamal told the House.

He said maize and sesame seed alone generated additional export earnings of about $700 to $800 million, while the overall agriculture sector recorded export growth in the range of $2.5 to $3 billion during the period.

However, the minister cautioned that the current export season had become more challenging following India’s re-entry into international markets with aggressive and discounted pricing, supported by agriculture subsidies estimated at $4 to $5 billion. He said Pakistan’s non-basmati or short-grain rice exports had been particularly affected, although the country continued to retain space in basmati and specialty rice varieties.

Similar pressures, he added, were now visible in maize, sesame seed and other agricultural commodities, where exports had declined due to heightened competition.

Despite these headwinds in agriculture, Jam Kamal said other sectors had shown relative stability and growth over the past one to one-and-a-half years. He pointed to textiles, services and information technology as areas where gradual improvement reflected broader economic stabilisation.

The minister also acknowledged challenges faced by manufacturers, traders and businessmen, particularly in relation to taxation. He said some of these issues stemmed from commitments under the International Monetary Fund programme, noting that frequent policy changes were not feasible. “Policy consistency is essential for business confidence,” he said.

He informed the House that the prime minister had formed around eight private sector-led working groups over the past six months to recommend sector-specific reforms. These groups, he said, were focusing on issues affecting both businesses and the general public.

Outlining export ambitions, Jam Kamal said the government had set a target of $60 billion in exports, while conceding that structural constraints could make the goal difficult to achieve. He said efforts were underway to reduce electricity costs, resolve GST-related issues, improve trade facilitation and diplomacy, and promote Pakistani branding and culture internationally.

The minister invited members who moved the Calling Attention Notice to engage in detailed discussions at the Standing Committee on Commerce. The notice was later referred to the committee for further consideration.