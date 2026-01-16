Mari Energies subsidiary launches cloud and AI infrastructure platform near Islamabad

Mari Energies Limited has announced the launch of a cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure platform through its majority-owned subsidiary Sky47 Limited, marking the group’s entry into digital infrastructure services, according to a disclosure submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

In a notice issued under Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015, the company said the platform has been launched by Mari Technologies Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sky47, at Silicon Valley of Capital Smart City near Islamabad.

According to the filing, the newly launched Sky47 Cloud and AI platform is designed to provide secure, scalable and sovereign digital infrastructure, allowing enterprises, government institutions and technology innovators to run mission-critical workloads within Pakistan while meeting global benchmarks for performance, reliability and compliance.

The company said the platform represents a step toward expanding Pakistan’s domestic digital capabilities by enabling sensitive data and high-value computing workloads to be hosted locally rather than offshore.

Mari Energies informed the exchange that the disclosure was being made as material and price-sensitive information, and requested dissemination to all trading right entitlement certificate holders in line with PSX regulations.