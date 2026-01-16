NEPRA releases 2025 state of industry and 2024–25 annual reports for federal review

ISLAMABAD:The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has published its State of Industry Report 2025 along with the Annual Report 2024–2025, fulfilling its statutory obligation to present a comprehensive account of the power sector’s performance and regulatory oversight to the Council of Common Interests (CCI) and the Federal Government.

Under the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power Act, 1997 (the NEPRA Act), the regulator is required to submit two key annual reports: one detailing the conduct of its affairs during the year, including anticipated developments for the following year, and the other assessing the overall state of electric power services across the country. In compliance with these provisions, NEPRA has finalized and issued both reports for onward submission to the constitutional and federal authorities.

The State of Industry Report 2025 provides a detailed assessment of the performance of Pakistan’s power sector, covering the generation, transmission and distribution segments. It comprehensively reviews the role and performance of all key players and stakeholders operating across the electricity value chain. A dedicated section of the report presents extensive statistical data, including operational records and other relevant information for the financial year 2024–25, offering a valuable reference for readers, analysts and decision-makers. The report also includes recommendations aimed at improving efficiency and performance within the power sector.

Meanwhile, the Annual Report 2024–2025 outlines NEPRA’s regulatory activities and the conduct of its affairs during the year, in line with the requirements of the NEPRA Act, and highlights expected developments in the coming period.

According to NEPRA, both reports have been simultaneously submitted to the Council of Common Interests and the Federal Government and have also been made publicly available by uploading them on the authority’s official website.