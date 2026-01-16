SBP begins implementation of WE-Finance Code to widen access to credit for women-led businesses

The State Bank of Pakistan has formally initiated implementation of the Women Entrepreneurship Finance (WE-Finance) Code, aimed at improving women entrepreneurs’ access to formal financial services, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The rollout began with a two-day Industry Consultative Workshop in Islamabad, organised by the SBP in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank. The workshop brought together representatives from 23 financial institutions, including conventional, Islamic and microfinance banks, along with the Pakistan Banks Association, to develop a coordinated national implementation plan.

Addressing the opening session, SBP Deputy Governor Saleem Ullah said the central bank was committed to ensuring that women entrepreneurs are meaningfully integrated into the formal economy.

“We are building pathways that ensure women entrepreneurs could fully participate in and contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth”, he said.

Saleem Ullah noted that despite gradual improvements in women’s financial inclusion, structural barriers continue to limit women-led businesses’ access to credit. He described the WE-Finance Code as a framework designed to address these gaps through coordinated action across the banking sector.

The WE-Finance Code was adopted by the SBP on July 7, 2025, with the central bank designated as the national implementing authority. During the Islamabad workshop, participants focused on finalising a national action plan, covering areas such as gender-responsive product design, improved data collection and reporting, and credit appraisal systems suited to women-owned enterprises.

The SBP said discussions also examined ways to expand women-focused MSME lending portfolios and align banking practices with broader financial inclusion goals under the central bank’s Strategic Plan 2028.

Ahead of the workshop, a joint SBP-ADB roadshow was conducted to build a wider coalition around the Code. Engagements were held with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority, with the aim of strengthening cross-institutional coordination.

The central bank said the consultative process is intended to translate policy commitments into measurable outcomes, supporting increased access to finance for women-led businesses and contributing to more inclusive economic growth.