Seafood exports bring in $253 million during first half of FY26, official data shows

Pakistan’s seafood export sector recorded $253 million in earnings during the first half of the 2025-26 fiscal year, marking a 22 percent increase compared with the same period last year, according to official trade figures.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry highlighted the rise in export receipts while addressing industry stakeholders, noting that the preliminary data point to sustained demand for Pakistani fish and seafood products in international markets.

Chaudhry described the fisheries industry as a key component of the maritime economy, supporting coastal communities and contributing to foreign exchange inflows. He said the sector had recovered strongly from pandemic-related setbacks, aided by expanded processing facilities, better cold-chain logistics and enhanced compliance with international standards.

“Historically contributing around one percent to GDP, the sector has rebounded from pandemic-era disruptions through expanded processing capacity, improved cold-chain logistics, and stricter certification aligned with international standards,” he said.

Export performance varied among product categories, with frozen fish leading at 26,669.37 metric tons valued at $53.33 million. Other contributors included shrimps and prawns ($40.46 million) and frozen cuttlefish ($36.13 million). Additional products such as shrimp meal, crabs, sardines and fish meal also added to total receipts.

In terms of destination markets, China remained Pakistan’s largest importer, receiving over 83,602 metric tons of seafood valued at about $149.2 million, accounting for nearly 59 percent of total exports in the period. Thailandfollowed, with imports worth $31.3 million, primarily in shrimp and prawn products. The UAE, Malaysia and Japan were also significant markets.

Chaudhry noted that market diversification is advancing, with growing shipments to the European Union, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, Kuwait and the United States.

Pakistan’s seafood industry has shown significant expansion over recent years. In fiscal year 2024-25, total exports of fish and related products reached about $489.2 million, with China a top market, according to earlier trade data. Broader government plans have included development of specialised processing zones and infrastructure to shift from raw exports toward higher-value seafood products.