Shipping lines to apply official bank exchange rates on freight charges after Customs push

Pakistan Customs has secured industry-wide compliance on the application of official bank exchange rates for shipping charges, ending the practice of using higher, non-standard rates by international shipping lines.

The All-Pakistan Shipping Association confirmed that all member shipping lines are now calculating shipping fees strictly on exchange rates provided by their authorized commercial banks, in line with regulations issued by the State Bank of Pakistan.

The development follows sustained engagement by a high-level committee formed by Pakistan Customs, which held consultations with shipping agents, terminal operators, trade bodies and international shipping lines to address long-standing concerns raised by traders and exporters.

As part of the process, Maersk, which handles around 26% of Pakistan’s total cargo volume, had earlier begun applying official bank exchange rates, setting a precedent for the rest of the industry.

Pakistan Customs said it has received written confirmations of compliance from major shipping lines and their local agents, including Hapag-Lloyd, Ocean Network Express, COSCO Shipping, CMA CGM, Mediterranean Shipping Company, OOCL, and United Marine Agencies.

For years, traders and exporters had complained that shipping lines were applying inflated dollar exchange rates, well above SBP-notified levels, increasing freight costs and creating uncertainty in pricing. Customs officials said the new arrangement is expected to lower cost pressures, improve transparency in shipping charges, and support export competitiveness.

The Federal Board of Revenue said the move reflects its focus on facilitating legitimate trade, improving the ease of doing business, and supporting export-oriented growth through regulatory enforcement and coordination with stakeholders.