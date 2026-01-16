X suffers global outage as users report widespread access issues

Social media platform X was hit by a major global outage on Friday, disrupting access for users across multiple regions, internet monitoring groups said.

NetBlocks confirmed the disruption, stating in a post on X that the platform was experiencing international outages and that the incident was not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering.

User reports began surging around 8pm local time, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages based on user submissions. The monitoring website recorded a sharp spike in complaints, flagging “possible problems” with the service.

By 10:35am Eastern Time in the United States, more than 41,000 users had reported issues accessing X, Reuters reported citing Downdetector data. In the United Kingdom, around 8,000 incidents were logged, while users in India reported more than 2,400 issues.

Cloudflare later issued updates pointing to network-related issues. In an update at 9:21pm, the company said it had identified a problem affecting Magic Network Monitoring Data, warning that customers might see blank or empty data on dashboards. It added that steps were being taken to mitigate the issue.

Earlier, at around 8pm, Cloudflare said scheduled maintenance was underway and that traffic could be rerouted from affected locations, potentially causing minor increases in latency for end users.

X has yet to issue an official statement on the cause of the outage or provide an estimated timeline for service restoration.

The latest disruption follows a separate outage earlier this week, when access to the platform was temporarily affected before services gradually stabilised after thousands of users worldwide reported problems, according to Downdetector.