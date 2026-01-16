Yango Group reveals top trends in Pakistan for 2025

Malls and bus stops were the top places rides were booked to and from

Shopping bags, mobiles & hand bags were the most commonly items left in rides

20%+ of overall orders by Yango Delivery were booked by small and medium businesses (SMBs)

As 2025 comes to an end, Yango Ride, part of the global tech company Yango Group, shares the top mobility trends for Pakistan during the year. From daily commutes to airport trips and cargo deliveries, 2025 was a big year for mobility and Yango passengers were at the heart of it all. Leveraging its SuperApp approach, Yango isn’t just redefining ride-hailing; it’s pioneering the movement of people and things across the country.

Pakistan’s national car? : In 2025, one car clearly stood out — the Suzuki Alto became the most booked vehicle on the Yango platform. Compact, efficient, and city-friendly, it was the ride of choice for thousands of trips every day.

Economy is King: Economy emerged as the most popular tariff among Yango riders. Reliable, budget-friendly rides proved to be the go-to choice for everyday travel across Pakistan.



Almost 2k trips by a single customer: Some riders truly made Yango part of their daily routine. The highest number of trips taken by a single passenger reached an impressive 1,933 rides in one year — that’s more than five trips a day on average!



Where Pakistan Was Heading: Shopping malls and transport hubs topped the list of most popular destinations in 2025. Riders frequently headed to:



Lucky One Mall (Karachi)

Niazi Adda Bus Stop (Lahore)

Emporium Mall (Lahore)

Faizabad Bus Station (Rawalpindi)



Lost something? We found it : The most common things left behind in a Yango ride were shopping bags (32%), mobile phones (31%) and hand bags (10%). With the uniquest items left being being: drill machine, cricket bat, rubab, portable neck fan, baby milk bottle, bucket of fried chicken wings and a canister of cooking oil Moving something? Or somewhere?: Through the Cargo option in Yango Delivery, the most common use case was to move furniture.

Get your goods delivered!: Around 20%+ of overall deliveries done on Yango Delivery were done by small and medium businesses.

Got a dream? : In 2025, 9 drivers achieved their wishes through Yango’s Driver Dreams initiatives, with 3 drivers getting a chance to go for Umrah with their loved ones.



Who doesn’t love gifts? More than 115 gifts were given to partner drivers as part of raffles and competitions including a car, motorbikes, umrah tickets as well as appliances and electronics

“Yango Ride is proud to contribute to Pakistan’s evolving urban mobility landscape. By making transportation more convenient, safe, and accessible, we enable people to move freely in their everyday routines — from daily commutes and family trips to important appointments and social events. Our commitment is to enable seamless mobility for everyone, everywhere”, stated Miral Sharif, Country Head for Yango Pakistan.

Yango continues to invest in technology and service development, focusing on faster response times, partner driver and passenger safety, and a seamless experience for all users. Through its SuperApp vision, Yango Ride is shaping the future of urban mobility in Pakistan—helping people and goods move efficiently, safely, and effortlessly.