NCCIA received over 150,000 complaints last year, including 81,000 linked to financial fraud, NA told

The National Assembly on Friday took up the issue of rising cybercrime, with lawmakers warning that fake messages and online fraud were increasingly affecting the public. Members drew attention to fraudulent driving challans and scam messages impersonating educational institutions, banks, mobile companies and other organisations.

Some legislators said victims who responded to such messages later faced serious legal consequences, including cases related to blasphemy and anti-state activities.

Raising the issue, PTI leader Sheryar Afridi said many young people had been imprisoned after being implicated in cases stemming from interactions with fake online accounts. He told the House that families of detainees had shared accounts of responding to fraudulent messages that later led to criminal charges.

PPP legislator Shazia Marri highlighted the spread of fake traffic fines sent through messages, saying many people had paid money believing the notices to be genuine. National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said he had also received similar messages falsely claiming traffic violations.

Responding to the discussion, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said the government was working on reforms to strengthen the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA). He informed the House that the agency had received more than 150,000 cybercrime complaints in the past year, with over 81,000 related to financial fraud.

He said 1,095 suspects had been arrested and that cellular companies had been directed to tighten security measures for SIM issuance. According to the minister, experienced officers had been posted to the NCCIA and efforts were ongoing to enhance its operational capacity.

During the session, the minister also responded to other questions, saying Islamabad’s air quality had improved compared to last year due to measures such as vehicle emission certification. He reiterated the government’s commitment to removing encroachments in the capital and said a Vision 2027 plan for Islamabad’s development would be announced this month.