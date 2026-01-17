Pakistan Customs nabs gold and undeclared foreign cash worth around Rs50.7m at Karachi airport

Pakistan Customs officers at Jinnah International Airport intercepted two separate attempts to smuggle gold and undeclared foreign cash at the international departures terminal, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said in a statement.

Officials recovered a total of 100 tolas of gold — equivalent to ten STB gold bars or bullions — alongside undeclared foreign currency amounting to $11,900 that had not been declared at the customs counter.

Customs first stopped a passenger scheduled on flight FZ-330 to Dubai after a baggage scan raised suspicion of concealed precious metal. During a joint inspection of the luggage, officers recovered 30 tolas of gold hidden inside mobile phones. In addition to the gold, $4,900 in undeclared foreign cash was found in the passenger’s wallet. The estimated value of this interception is approximately Rs15.682 million.

In a second incident, a passenger booked on flight TK-709 to Istanbul was flagged during baggage screening. A detailed examination at the joint inspection counter led to the recovery of 70 tolas of gold. A subsequent body search uncovered $7,000 in undeclared foreign currency on the individual. The value of this seizure was estimated at roughly Rs35 million.

Together, the combined worth of seized gold and cash from both incidents is about Rs50.682 million, the FBR said. Officials added that first information reports (FIRs) have been registered against the individuals under relevant sections of the Customs Act, 1969.

Authorities emphasised that passengers are required to declare gold and foreign currency exceeding prescribed limits when departing the country. Concealing such items without declaration is a violation of customs laws and can result in seizure and legal action.