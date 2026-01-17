Pakistan to assume Digital Cooperation Organisation presidency on Feb 4–5, 2026

Pakistan is set to take over the presidency of the Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO) Council in 2026, placing the country in a leadership role within a global forum focused on digital transformation, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. The ceremonial handover of the presidency from Kuwait to Pakistan is scheduled to take place during the DCO’s 5th General Assembly on February 4–5 in Kuwait, Business Recorder reported.

Pakistan was among the five founding members of the organisation, alongside Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait, and hosted the DCO’s Digital Foreign Direct Investment Forum in 2025.

Launched in 2020, the DCO is a multilateral body aimed at promoting inclusive digital growth and expanding access to digital opportunities through international cooperation.

The annual gathering brings together ministers, policymakers, business leaders and international organisations from more than 60 countries to discuss priorities for the global digital economy.

Officials said Pakistan’s upcoming presidency coincides with the rollout of the DCO’s 2025–2028 four-year agenda, which focuses on regulatory alignment, digital skills development, public-private cooperation and frameworks for responsible technology governance, particularly in relation to AI and emerging technologies. The agenda also prioritises cross-border data flows, support for digital SMEs and startups, and investment to drive inclusive growth.

Pakistan’s leadership role is expected to align with its domestic digital initiatives, including the Digital Pakistan Policy and the National Artificial Intelligence Policy 2025, both aimed at expanding the IT sector, strengthening governance and promoting innovation.

Analysts say the presidency could provide Pakistan with a platform to advance its priorities on digital skills, innovation and international partnerships, while contributing to broader global efforts on inclusive digital development.

The General Assembly will be held alongside the second International Digital Cooperation Forum, themed “Inclusive Prosperity in the Age of AI,” which is set to host dialogue among ministers, CEOs, innovators and technical experts on ensuring that the benefits of digital transformation are widely shared.