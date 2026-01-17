Pakistan to host Indus AI Week 2026 from Feb 9 to accelerate AI adoption

Pakistan will host Indus AI Week 2026 from February 9 to 15 as a national initiative aimed at expanding awareness, skills and adoption of artificial intelligence across the country.

The announcement was made by Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, who said the programme would serve as a countrywide platform linking policymakers, industry, academia, startups and students to advance practical engagement with AI.

Organised by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication through a public-private partnership, Indus AI Week is designed as an open, inclusive initiative to promote learning, experimentation and collaboration on artificial intelligence. Events will be held in Islamabad as well as across other parts of the country through partner institutions.

According to the ministry, the programme will include a national technology showcase, startup and innovation sessions connecting founders with investors, skills training and certification opportunities, and interactive public engagement activities. A gaming and experiential AI arena is also planned to encourage broader participation and hands-on learning.

The week will formally begin with the Indus AI Summit at the Jinnah Convention Center in Islamabad on February 9, followed by the Innovation, Learning and Engagement Arena at the Islamabad Sports Complex on February 9 and 10. From February 9 to 15, universities, companies and public institutions nationwide will host co-branded activities under the Indus AI Week banner.

The minister said the initiative builds on Pakistan’s National AI Policy introduced last year and is intended to move the country from policy discussion toward wider adoption and implementation. Officials said Indus AI Week 2026 is expected to support talent development, responsible AI use and international collaboration as Pakistan seeks a stronger role in the global AI ecosystem.