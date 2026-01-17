Pakistan to streamline mineral sector regulations, petroleum minister says in Riyadh

The federal government is working to reduce regulatory obstacles and harmonise the legal and policy frameworks governing Pakistan’s mineral sector, Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik said on Saturday.

Malik outlined the government’s strategy during his participation at the Future Minerals Forum (FMF) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he highlighted Pakistan’s diverse mineral reserves and potential for expanded global partnerships. The forum brought together industry officials and government representatives from mineral-rich countries to discuss investment prospects and supply dynamics.

At FMF, Malik said the government aims to reduce systemic friction by streamlining the regulatory environment and bringing greater coherence to the sector’s policy framework. He emphasised that Pakistan’s extensive mineral potential presents opportunities for international collaboration and investment.

During the visit, Malik held a series of bilateral meetings with senior officials, including HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud, Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia, to explore deeper cooperation in energy supply, renewable energy expansion and investment flows. He also met with senior representatives from the International Energy Forum, Metso Corporation, Delta Oil and Saudi EXIM Bank to discuss ways to facilitate partnerships in both energy and minerals.

Malik took part in a panel session titled “Dawn of a Global Cause: The Role of Governments in Driving Mineral Supply,” where delegates recognised Pakistan’s growing standing as an emerging mineral destination. Moderator Eleni Giokos noted that international interest is rising, saying the world appears to be “knocking at Pakistan’s door to secure minerals,” reflecting confidence in the country’s resource base.

As part of efforts to attract overseas investment, the minister invited stakeholders to the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum, scheduled for April 2026, aimed at fostering dialogue and investment ties. Pakistan’s pavilion at FMF showcased its National Minerals Data Center, featuring technologies such as 3D geological modelling, GIS mapping, and real-time mineral data visualisation to support exploration and development.

Malik also spoke about Reko Diq, describing it not just as a project but as a benchmark for mining standards, and noted that the theme for the upcoming Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum will be “Beyond Reko Diq,” reflecting a broader strategy to position Pakistan as a global partner in critical mineral supply.

