Saturday, January 17, 2026
SBP injects Rs12.8 trillion through OMOs to ease banking system liquidity

Rs12.39 trillion was injected through reverse repo and Rs410.8 billion via Shariah-compliant operation

By News Desk

The State Bank of Pakistan on Friday injected around Rs12.8 trillion into the banking system through a mix of conventional and Shariah-compliant open market operations to manage liquidity conditions.

According to official results, the central bank conducted a conventional reverse repo purchase operation on January 16, 2026, injecting Rs12.39 trillion. Of this, Rs728.41 billion was accepted for a seven-day tenor at a cut-off rate of 10.53%, while Rs11.66 trillion was accepted for a 14-day tenor at 10.51%, against total bids of Rs12.72 trillion.

On the same day, SBP also carried out a Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based open market operation, injecting Rs410.8 billion into Islamic banks. The central bank accepted Rs390.8 billion for a seven-day tenor and Rs20.0 billion for a 14-day tenor, both at a rate of return of 10.53%.

Market participants said the size of the liquidity injections reflected ongoing funding needs in the banking system, largely linked to government cash management and settlement requirements.

Electricity tariffs may rise up to Rs0.48 per unit on December fuel cost adjustment
Average wages in Pakistan rise 62% to Rs39,042 in four years, but inflation erodes real incomes
