Sunday, January 18, 2026
Customs bust smuggling rings in Balochistan, Karachi, seize goods and valuables worth over Rs566m

Intelligence based operations in Mastung and Manikhawa recover narcotics and commercial goods, while airport interceptions foil gold and foreign currency smuggling

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan Customs has carried out a series of intelligence based operations in Balochistan and Karachi, leading to the seizure of smuggled goods, narcotics, gold and foreign currency with a combined value exceeding Rs566 million, according to the Federal Board of Revenue FBR.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the FBR said Customs Enforcement Quetta conducted multiple operations in the areas of Mastung and Manikhawa, recovering consignments of smuggled items worth Rs515.30 million. The seized goods included foreign origin narcotic hashish, China salt, cigarettes and various electronic items.

The FBR said the recoveries were made on the basis of credible intelligence, describing the operations as part of a proactive enforcement strategy aimed at curbing smuggling and illegal trade. It added that effective coordination and timely support from Balochistan’s law enforcement agencies played a key role in the successful execution of the raids.

Separately, Pakistan Customs at Jinnah International Airport Karachi thwarted two attempts to smuggle gold and undeclared foreign currency during passenger clearance at the international departures terminal earlier in the day.

According to the FBR, ten STB gold bars or bullions weighing a total of 100 tolas, along with foreign currency amounting to $11,900, were seized. The combined value of the two airport cases was estimated at Rs50.682 million.

