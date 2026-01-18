Punjab launches first govt run free home delivery of essentials, 312,000 orders fulfilled

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said her government is converting its commitments into practical public relief, citing the province’s first government led initiative for free home delivery of essential commodities at controlled prices.

The project, implemented through the Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority PSBA, is currently operational in 35 cities via 46 Sahulat Bazaars and provides doorstep delivery of basic food items without any delivery charges. According to official data, more than 312,000 orders have already been successfully delivered to households across Punjab.

Under the initiative, prices of 13 essential food items have been fixed at levels lower than the officially notified DC rates, offering consumers relief of up to seven percent. The items available for order include potatoes, onions, tomatoes, pumpkin, garlic, apples, bananas, dates, lemons, guava and watermelon. Staples such as gram lentils, gram flour besan, wheat flour and sugar are also part of the scheme.

Citizens can place orders through a dedicated mobile application available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Orders are delivered directly to homes by PSBA riders at no additional cost.

Officials say the programme has so far enabled consumers to save Rs110 million, providing financial relief at a time of elevated inflation.

Reaffirming her government’s stance on price control, the chief minister said the administration would not allow inflationary pressures to be passed on to the public. She added that the scope of the free home delivery service would be expanded gradually to additional cities across the province.