Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

EU fines Volkswagen, BMW $1bn for emissions cartel

By Agencies

BRUSSELS: The European Commission said on Thursday three German carmakers breached EU antitrust rules by restricting competition in emission cleaning for new passenger diesel cars, fining BMW and Volkswagen Group a total of 875 million euros ($1 billion).

The EU executive said the trio had colluded on technical development in the area of nitrogen oxide cleaning, but Daimler was not fined because it revealed the existence of the cartel.

“The five car manufacturers Daimler, BMW, Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche possessed the technology to reduce harmful emissions beyond what was legally required under EU emission standards. But they avoided to compete on using this technology’s full potential to clean better than what is required by law,” said EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager.

“So today’s decision is about how legitimate technical cooperation went wrong. And we do not tolerate it when companies collude.”

Article continues after this advertisement

Volkswagen said it was considering whether to take legal action against the fine, saying the penalty over technical talks about emissions technology with other carmakers set a questionable precedent. read more

“The Commission is entering new judicial territory, because it is treating technical cooperation for the first time as an antitrust violation,” the German carmaker said after being fined 502 million euros.

“Furthermore it is imposing fines, although the content of the talks was never implemented and no customers suffered any harm as a result,” Volkswagen added in a statement.

BMW agreed to the settlement proposed by the European Commission, paying a 373 million euro fine, saying it had been cleared of suspicion of using illegal ‘defeat devices’ to cheat emissions tests. read more

“This underlines that there has never been any allegation of unlawful manipulation of emission control systems by the BMW Group,” the company said in a statement.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTelenor quits Myanmar operations
Next articleChina says measures applied to Ant Group to be imposed on other payment firms
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

China says measures applied to Ant Group to be imposed on other payment firms

BEIJING: China's central bank said on Thursday that anti-monopoly measures applied to e-commerce giant Alibaba's financial technology affiliate Ant Group will also be imposed...
Read more
World Business News

Telenor quits Myanmar operations

OSLO: Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor has sold its Myanmar business, blaming the difficulties of operating under the military junta and dealing a blow to...
Read more
World Business News

Chinese Tesla challenger debuts in Hong Kong with $1.8bn IPO

HONG KONG: Shares in electric carmaker XPeng debuted in Hong Kong on Wednesday, as Chinese-based firms trading in the United States seek to avoid...
Read more
World Business News

Global tax reform plan goes to the G20

MILAN: G20 finance ministers meeting in Venice on Friday and Saturday could rally the world's top economies behind a global plan to tax multinationals...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

CPEC will not be affected by US-Pak relations, says advisor

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood said on Tuesday that the Pakistan-US relationship would not impact the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor,...

IHC reinstates NBP president, BoD chairman

China says measures applied to Ant Group to be imposed on other payment firms

EU fines Volkswagen, BMW $1bn for emissions cartel

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.