Pakistan is launching its first development REIT. Should you be interested?

Buckle up, this one is complicated, and we’re going to get right to it. On the 3rd of December this year, Shahid Habib of Arif Habib Limited announced that the Globe Residency REIT (GRR) was being listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).
In the world of Pakistani real estate, this is historic. It is the first development REIT to be listed on the PSX. But what does any of this mean? The GRR is a real estate project launched in November 2021 which is building nine apartment complexes within the bounds of the Naya Nazimabad housing project — an ambitious undertaking by the Javedan corporation to build a “city within a city” in Karachi.
To anyone not keyed in to the specifics of and terminology being used, the above information is French. Essentially, a very brief summary of the entire matter is that Arif Habib Limited have launched this nine tower project by establishing a ‘Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)’, which is a special category of real estate project that brings public money into real estate projects through the stock market. The reason for establishing this REIT could be the tax-breaks that are offered by the government, but largely it seems that with dwindling trust in real estate the Arif Habib group may be going this route to boost investor confidence.
And that, more than anything, points towards our thesis: a major shift is happening in Pakistan’s real estate market where property is no longer considered the hedge against inflation it once was. With investors also wary of the many scams and the lawless landscape of real estate in the country, developers are now looking for better ways to make real estate more liquid and transparent.
