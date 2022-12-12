Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan is launching its first development REIT. Should you be interested?

For the first time, Pakistanis will have a chance to have stakes in and become real estate developers. But should they go for it?

Posted by: @2paisay

Buckle up, this one is complicated, and we’re going to get right to it. On the 3rd of December this year, Shahid Habib of Arif Habib Limited announced that the Globe Residency REIT (GRR) was being listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). 

In the world of Pakistani real estate, this is historic. It is the first development REIT to be listed on the PSX. But what does any of this mean? The GRR is a real estate project launched in November 2021 which is building nine apartment complexes within the bounds of the Naya Nazimabad housing project — an ambitious undertaking by the Javedan corporation to build a “city within a city” in Karachi.

To anyone not keyed in to the specifics of and terminology being used, the above information is French. Essentially, a very brief summary of the entire matter is that Arif Habib Limited have launched this nine tower project by establishing a ‘Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)’, which is a special category of real estate project that brings public money into real estate projects through the stock market. The reason for establishing this REIT could be the tax-breaks that are offered by the government, but largely it seems that with dwindling trust in real estate the Arif Habib group may be going this route to boost investor confidence. 

And that, more than anything, points towards our thesis: a major shift is happening in Pakistan’s real estate market where property is no longer considered the hedge against inflation it once was. With investors also wary of the many scams and the lawless landscape of real estate in the country, developers are now looking for better ways to make real estate more liquid and transparent.

 

@2paisay
The writer is a citizen journalist who writes about the SBP, real estate, and other subjects. He prefers not to disclose his real identity, and thus writes and tweets under the pseudonym @2paisay.

  1. This article is discussing the recent announcement that the Globe Residency REIT (GRR) is being listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). This is significant because it is the first development REIT to be listed on the PSX, which is an important milestone in the Pakistani real estate market. The GRR is a real estate project that is currently being built in the Naya Nazimabad housing project in Karachi, which is an ambitious undertaking by the Javedan corporation to create a new city within the city. Overall, this listing on the PSX is a significant development in the Pakistani real estate market and could have significant implications for the future of the industry.

