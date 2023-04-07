Ghandhara Nissan halts production for the rest of April amidst paint shop upgrades 

LAHORE: Ghandhara Nissan Limited has notified the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that it will be observing a production halt from April 10 to May 1. It has attributed the decision to the extensive upgrades that its paint shop will undergo throughout this time period.

This will be the second spell of inactivity by Ghandhara Nissan with the previous spell lasting from March 6 to March 10 with the company deciding to engage in production only in alternate weeks thereafter. This time the spell of inactivity will be because of Nissan’s own decision. whereas the spell observed in March was a result of the industry-wide raw material import shortages.

In the notification to PSX, the company did not specify the reasons for upgrading their paint shop. However, it is reasonable to assume that the decision may be related to the plans recently unveiled by their partner, Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. earlier this year.

Looking at the storied manufacturer

Ghandhara Nissan Limited has a long and storied history that stretches back over six decades. It was established in 1953 by the General Motors Overseas Distribution Company of the USA. The company started off by producing Bedford trucks and buses, as well as Vauxhall cars. In 1963, the company was purchased by Lt. General (Retd.) Habibullah Khan, who renamed it Ghandhara Industries Limited, and expanded the company’s product line.

During the 1970s, the government of Pakistan nationalized the company and renamed it National Motors Limited. Under the new ownership, the company’s major products were Bedford trucks and buses, as well as Toyota Hiace pickups and Toyota cars. In 1984, Ghandhara Industries added ISUZU vehicles to its existing Bedford models and Toyota vehicles. However, the Toyota franchise was transferred from National Motors to the House of Habib in 1985.

In 1992, Ghandhara Industries was reacquired from the government by Lt. General (Retd.) Habibullah Khan Khattak. Two years later, in 1994, Lt. General (Retd.) Habibullah Khan Khattak passed away, and his son, Mr. Ahmed Kuli Khan Khattak, was appointed as Chief Executive. Under his leadership, the company made significant progress, including the acquisition of the majority of shares in the joint venture with Nissan Motor Company Limited that had been established in 1981. The joint venture had focused on producing light commercial vehicles and passenger cars in Pakistan, and in 1992, Ghandhara acquired the majority of shares in the venture and subsequently renamed it as Ghandhara Nissan Limited. As part of this partnership, Ghandhara Nissan began producing vehicles under the Nissan and Datsun brands in Pakistan.

In 2002, Ghandhara Industries acquired the controlling stake in Ghandhara Nissan Limited, ending the joint venture. Over time, the company added more models such as Nissan Patrol, Nissan Clipper, and Datsun Go.

Furthermore, 2018 marked GNL’s introduction of Dongfeng vehicles under license, while 2019 saw the company sign an agreement with French automaker Renault to produce and distribute its vehicles in Pakistan. The company continued to produce vehicles under the Nissan and Datsun brands until 2020, when it ceased production due to changes in government policies. In recent years, Ghandhara has also entered into agreements with Dongfeng Motor Corporation and Renault, and most recently with Chery Automobile Co., Ltd for the manufacturing and distribution of their passenger vehicles in Pakistan.

On February 4, 2021, Ghandhara entered into an agreement with Chery Automobile Co., Ltd for the manufacturing and distribution of Chery’s passenger vehicles. As part of the agreement with Chery, Ghandhara has been locally manufacturing the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro and Chery Tiggo 8 Pro since March 31, 2022.