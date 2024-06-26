Sign inSubscribe
CCP approves acquisition of two Japanese pharma products by Hilton Pharma

Proposed transaction entails the acquisition of Methycobal and Myonal including their trademarks

By News Desk

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved the acquisition of two pharmaceutical products of M/s Eisai Co. Ltd. a Tokyo-based firm, by M/s Hilton Pharma Pvt Ltd.

The proposed transaction entails the acquisition of two pharmaceutical products, i.e., ‘Methycobal and Myonal,’ including their trademarks, know-how, and records in terms of assets consequent to an Asset Purchase Agreement (APA). The APA was signed for the purpose of manufacturing and commercializing the products in Pakistan.

Hilton Pharma, since its incorporation in 1989, is involved in the business of manufacturing and distribution of medicinal products in Pakistan. 

The acquirer is also duly authorised by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan to manufacture pharmaceutical products. 

Meanwhile, Eisai Co. Ltd, a Japanese pharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo, is operating globally in terms of R&D, manufacturing, and marketing, with a strong focus on prescription medicines.

The CCP’s Phase-I competition assessment identified ‘Pharmaceutical – Myonal and Methycobal’ as the relevant product market. The assessment revealed that pursuant to a License Agreement, Hilton Pharma is already manufacturing and selling the aforementioned products but that agreement will be terminated after the completion of this transaction. 

Moreover, Hilton Pharma has a nominal market share which will remain unchanged after the transaction. Ultimately, the proposed acquisition will not result in Hilton Pharma gaining dominance in the relevant market.

This move is expected to bring enhanced expertise to boost local drug production in Pakistan. By clearing this acquisition, CCP aims to cultivate self-reliance, thus ensuring advanced but domestic choices in the pharma sector within the country.

