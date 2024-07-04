Sign inSubscribe
Banking

Bank of Punjab approves expansion plan for Bahrain, UAE

The board gives go-ahead to establish a Wholesale Banking Unit in the Kingdom of Bahrain and a representative office in the United Arab Emirates

By News Desk
Photo - Murtaza Syed

The Board of Directors of the Bank of Punjab has approved the business plan to establish a Wholesale Banking Unit in the Kingdom of Bahrain and a representative office in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

BOP informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) about this development through a notice on Thursday in accordance with Section 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1 of the Rule Book issued by the Pakistan Stock Exchange. 

However, this is subject to approval from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and other regulators.

Following approval from the SBP, the BOP will approach other regulatory authorities to establish a Wholesale Banking Branch in Bahrain and a representative office in UAE.

Further progress in this regard will be shared in due course of time, read the notice. 

Previous article
Global oil prices edge lower, retreating from multi-month highs
Next article
Govt secures $11.7bn in foreign loans, falling short of $17.4bn target
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.