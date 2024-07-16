Eleven firms express interest in Pakistan’s 5G spectrum auction consultancy

The Government of Pakistan has received expressions of interest (EOIs) from eleven international consultants and firms for the upcoming 5G spectrum auction, aimed at enhancing Next Generation Mobile Broadband Services in the country.

The auction is slated to be completed by April 2025, according to a news report.

Among those who submitted EOIs are notable firms such as Aetha Consulting Ltd & Specure GmbH, Coleago Consulting Limited, and Communicators Globe (Pvt.) Ltd, Cenerva Ltd, Detecon Consulting FZ-LLC, VTT Global, NE&S, and Frontier Economics Ltd. Interestingly, JHK Construction company also submitted an EOI, which sources claim was a mistake due to its primary involvement in the construction sector.

These submissions followed a Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) advertisement calling for consultancy services, which was published both domestically and internationally. The PTA plans to shortlist these firms soon, after which a Request for Proposal (RFP) will be issued to the selected consultants.

The consultancy is expected to conduct stakeholder consultations and provide professional analysis and advice to ensure a transparent auction process for the 5G/IMT spectrum. This includes avoiding collusion and fostering competition.

The consultancy’s terms of reference (ToRs) outline a strategic framework to maximize the release of IMT Spectrum, focusing on technology-neutral solutions that consider international best practices suitable for Pakistan’s socio-economic landscape.

The selected consultant will also evaluate spectrum valuation, project future economic impacts, and advise on policy actions required for sustainable growth in the telecommunications sector.