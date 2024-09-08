Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt urged to strengthen enforcement of scrap import laws

Pakistan bans hazardous compressor scrap imports, but calls grow for stricter implementation

By Monitoring Desk

In a significant legislative step aimed at protecting the environment, Pakistan has enacted a complete ban on the import of compressor scrap contaminated with hazardous materials, according to senior Customs officials.

This decision is part of newly enforced regulations that bring the country’s import practices in line with international standards, particularly those established by the Basel Convention, officials stated.

The new regulations specifically target compressor scrap, which is often imported into Pakistan without being properly dismantled, leading to contamination by substances such as oil, gas, and other hazardous liquids. These materials are classified as dangerous under Schedule-I of the Basel Convention.

As part of this critical regulatory overhaul, Pakistan’s Customs tariff has been updated with the introduction of HS Code 8549, in accordance with the World Customs Organisation’s Harmonised System 2022.

These measures were initially introduced through the Finance Bill 2023, and in April 2024, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) formalized the ban by issuing SRO 628, which officially prohibits the import of such hazardous materials.

Senior Customs officials emphasized that these regulations are designed to close legal loopholes that unscrupulous importers have exploited to bring in dangerous compressor scrap, which poses significant environmental risks.

However, despite the robust legal framework, sources have indicated that effective enforcement remains a challenge, with illegal imports of contaminated compressor scrap continuing. Industry experts are calling for stricter implementation of these laws to prevent Pakistan from becoming a dumping ground for hazardous waste.

Previous article
SBP poised for another policy rate cut amid easing inflation
Next article
Local buyers of PIA seek investment safeguards and tax exemptions amid privatisation
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Govt urged to declare agriculture emergency

MULTAN: Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Chairman Khalid Khokhar has urged the government to declare an agriculture emergency in the country to address the sector's mounting...
IPPs

Govt proposes new model to cut electricity tariff, 24 conditions set for IPPs

Major oil and gas reserves discovered in Pakistan’s territorial waters: report

SECP issues consultation paper to improve public offering regime 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.