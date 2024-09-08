Govt urged to strengthen enforcement of scrap import laws

In a significant legislative step aimed at protecting the environment, Pakistan has enacted a complete ban on the import of compressor scrap contaminated with hazardous materials, according to senior Customs officials.

This decision is part of newly enforced regulations that bring the country’s import practices in line with international standards, particularly those established by the Basel Convention, officials stated.

The new regulations specifically target compressor scrap, which is often imported into Pakistan without being properly dismantled, leading to contamination by substances such as oil, gas, and other hazardous liquids. These materials are classified as dangerous under Schedule-I of the Basel Convention.

As part of this critical regulatory overhaul, Pakistan’s Customs tariff has been updated with the introduction of HS Code 8549, in accordance with the World Customs Organisation’s Harmonised System 2022.

These measures were initially introduced through the Finance Bill 2023, and in April 2024, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) formalized the ban by issuing SRO 628, which officially prohibits the import of such hazardous materials.

Senior Customs officials emphasized that these regulations are designed to close legal loopholes that unscrupulous importers have exploited to bring in dangerous compressor scrap, which poses significant environmental risks.

However, despite the robust legal framework, sources have indicated that effective enforcement remains a challenge, with illegal imports of contaminated compressor scrap continuing. Industry experts are calling for stricter implementation of these laws to prevent Pakistan from becoming a dumping ground for hazardous waste.