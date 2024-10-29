Sign inSubscribe
Profit repatriation from Pakistan surges 85% in Q1 FY25

Foreign investors repatriate $393.4 million from July to September

By News Desk

According to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), foreign investors repatriated $393.4 million from Pakistan in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25, up 85% from the $213 million they repatriated during the same period the previous year.

The rise was seen in the repatriation of foreign direct investment (FDI) profits, which soared by 90% to $370 million from $195 million in the prior year. 

Profits from foreign portfolio investments (FPI) also rose, reaching $23 million compared to $18 million last year.

Despite these increases, September saw a slight dip in monthly repatriation figures, with $119 million repatriated compared to $135.6 million in August. Of the September total, FDI repatriations were $102 million, and FPI returns were $16.3 million.

As of mid-October 2024, Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves had grown to $11.04 billion, thanks to higher foreign inflows, covering over two weeks of imports. This improvement has allowed the SBP to ease previous restrictions, enhancing the investment climate.

The UK was the leader in profit repatriation during this period, sending back $145.5 million, followed by the US with $56.1 million, and the UAE with $39.3 million. 

The financial sector led sector-wise outflows at $88.2 million, a significant increase from $37 million the previous year, followed by the tobacco and transportation sectors, which also saw notable repatriations.

