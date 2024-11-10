Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Tesla hits $1tr value on Musk-backed Trump win

Tesla's value topped $1 trillion on rally expectations that Musk’s companies will gain favor after Trump's win.

By Reuters

BENGALURU: Tesla’s market value closed above the $1 trillion mark in a sharp rally on Friday, on expectations that CEO Elon Musk’s companies will get favourable treatment under President-elect Donald Trump for his extensive support during the poll campaign.

The electric automaker’s shares jumped 8.2% to $321.22, catapulting the company’s valuation above the trillion-dollar mark for the first time in more than two years. The stock gained 29% this week, adding more than $230 billion in market capitalisation, its best since January 2023. “Tesla and CEO Elon Musk are perhaps the biggest winners from the election result, and we believe Trump’s victory will help expedite regulatory approval of the company’s autonomous driving technology,” said Garrett Nelson, senior equity analyst at CFRA Research.

The billionaire could push for favourable regulation of autonomous vehicles that Tesla plans and also get the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to hold off on potential enforcement actions involving the safety of Tesla’s current driver-assistance systems, a source said.

Previous article
ADB to support development of sustainable aviation fuel facility in Pakistan
Next article
Government divides NTDC into three entities 
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.