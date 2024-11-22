Strong competition framework crucial for investment: Ishaq Dar

Deputy Prime Minister and Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar emphasised the importance of a strong competition framework for driving economic growth, fostering innovation, and attracting investments.

During a meeting with Dr. Kabir Sidhu, Chairman of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), Mr. Dar was briefed on the Commission’s efforts to strengthen competition law enforcement. Dr. Sidhu outlined initiatives to tackle issues such as cartelisation, market manipulation, and abuse of dominant positions.

The Deputy PM lauded the CCP for its proactive measures, particularly in resolving longstanding court cases. He urged the Commission to intensify actions against cartels and unfair practices that undermine consumer welfare and market efficiency. Mr. Dar reaffirmed the government’s support for ensuring fairness and transparency in the economic landscape.

Dr. Sidhu highlighted the establishment of a Market Intelligence Unit, aimed at monitoring market trends and detecting anti-competitive behaviours. Since its inception last year, the unit has identified over 150 cases of potential misconduct through advanced data analytics and media monitoring tools.

He also reported the strengthening of CCP’s litigation processes, which has led to the resolution of 69 cases in the past year, recovering penalties worth PKR 100 million. Furthermore, plans to set up a Centre of Excellence were revealed, focusing on research and collaboration with local and international academic institutions to enhance the Commission’s capabilities.