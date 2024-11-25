Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

IMF commends Pakistan’s economic reforms during recent visit

IMF mission chief Nathan Porter praises Pakistan’s commitment to economic reforms under the EFF 2024 program

By Monitoring Desk

The government and experts have dismissed speculation about the International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation’s unscheduled three-day visit earlier this month as baseless.

This visit followed the approval of a $7 billion bailout package in September. A corporate platform welcomed the visit as a positive step.

The first official review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) is scheduled for March 2025. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb clarified that the visit was a routine staff check-in. “There were no specific concerns, only updates on benchmarks and targets,” he said.

Addressing concerns about the Saudi oil facility, which expires this year, Mr. Aurangzeb confirmed that talks with Saudi authorities are ongoing. He assured that arrangements with bilateral creditors, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and China, are proceeding smoothly to bridge the $2.5 billion external financing gap.

Dr. Reza Baqir, former State Bank Governor, dismissed the controversy around the IMF visit. He explained that the IMF now conducts semiannual reviews, and such staff visits are standard to monitor progress.

IMF mission chief Nathan Porter praised Pakistan’s commitment to economic reforms under the EFF 2024 program. Porter said the talks aimed to reduce vulnerabilities and build a foundation for sustainable growth.

Prominent business leaders emphasized the importance of IMF guidance for Pakistan during this challenging period. Ehsan Malik, CEO of the Pakistan Business Council, stressed the need for strong communication with the IMF to meet key deliverables. He described the visit as a positive sign of trust and collaboration.

Malik noted that the face-to-face meetings were an opportunity to discuss tax revenue, privatization, and fiscal agreements with provinces. He highlighted the technical assistance provided by the IMF, calling the visit constructive and not a cause for concern.

Sources confirmed that unscheduled IMF visits are rare and occur only during economic shocks, deviations from agreements, or requests for renegotiations. Routine reviews, however, follow a fixed schedule to ensure compliance.

Finance Minister Aurangzeb stated that talks with the IMF focused on tax reforms, energy sector improvements, and privatization of state-owned enterprises. He emphasized the government’s efforts to align with the IMF’s advice for financial stability.

Nathan Porter reiterated optimism, saying the discussions aimed to reduce risks and support stronger growth.

Previous article
PSX defies political unrest, KSE-100 surges over 600 points in intraday trade
Next article
Pakistan plans three-year phasing of PSDP to align with IMF targets
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Tech

Nvidia-China talks coincide with expected U.S. chip sanctions

Nvidia, the leading AI chip designer, is already barred from selling its advanced chips in China

U.S. reduces Intel’s $8.5 billion chips grant

BYD announces launch of next-gen blade battery in 2025

Protests lead to daily loss of Rs190 Billion to federal government: finance minister

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.