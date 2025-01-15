CCoE approves uniform power tariff for industrial estates, special economic zones

ISLAMABAD: In a landmark decision aimed at promoting industrial growth, the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE), chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, approved a uniform electricity tariff for special economic zones (SEZs) and industrial estates.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the CCoE approved a summary forwarded by the Power Division permitting industrial estates and SEZs to receive electricity from a single point of supply. SEZ developers and industrial estate administrators will now independently manage electricity connections, bill collection, and other related operations. This move eliminates the involvement of distribution company (DISCO) officials, aiming to streamline operations, lower costs, and ensure uninterrupted power supply to industries.

Under the new mechanism, SEZ developers will no longer require additional licenses to supply electricity within their zones. The uniform tariff structure is expected to enhance competitiveness and support Pakistan’s industrial and export growth.

The Power Division and National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) are set to implement this mechanism within the next two to three months.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the immediate implementation of this system across all SEZs, emphasizing its critical role in national development.

“We are rapidly moving toward fulfilling our commitment to ease doing business in Pakistan,” said the Prime Minister adding that providing industries with electricity at uniform tariffs will accelerate industrial growth, create employment opportunities, and boost exports.

The prime minister further highlighted that improved power transmission systems in SEZs would enable industries to play a vital role in driving economic development.

The meeting also reviewed a report on circular debt from July to November 2024, presented by the Power Division. The report revealed notable improvements under the prime minister’s power sector reforms. Unlike the Rs 368 billion increase in circular debt during the same period last year, FY2024 saw a Rs 12 billion reduction in the first five months, reflecting a total improvement of Rs 380 billion.

Additionally, collection efficiency rose to 96%, while distribution losses were reduced by Rs 53 billion, contributing to an overall reduction of Rs 4.64 per unit in electricity prices.

Prime Minister Shehbaz reiterated his government’s commitment to providing affordable, sustainable, and environmentally friendly electricity. He commended the Power Division and other institutions for their role in implementing reforms and reducing circular debt, describing the progress as a testament to the government’s dedication to economic and industrial growth.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Awais Khan Leghari, Ali Pervez Malik, and senior officials, alongside advisors.