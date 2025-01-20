Does Pakistan need Starlink?

Decades ago when the cold war was at its peak, the US and the USSR were engaged in a gruelling space race, where each intended to sprint past the other to establish its technological superiority over the other. The competition led to some of the fastest advances in technology and infrastructure for space exploration in modern history. Back then, this race was driven by ideological reasons. It was a question of national pride and internal security.

Today, a new space race propelled by profits and ambition has emerged. The commodification of space discovery was inevitable. What is interesting is how it has developed. A case in point is satellite internet service companies. The tech for this has been around for quite some time. In fact, the first company to acquire permission to transfer files through satellites in space was Hughesnet in 1993, barely a year after the dissolution of the Soviet Union. By 1996, the company had proven that downloading files through these satellites could drastically reduce download times.

But when the advent of commercial internet started rolling around all over the world at the end of the 20th century, most internet service providers focused on using ground cables. Over time, all over the world, this has become the primary infrastructure for the internet. In fact, around 95% of the world’s communication is carried by cables, and the rest by satellites.

But there is agreement that satellites will likely be the future. Which is why the industry has seen some intense competition over the years. There are several internet service companies operating satellites all over the world. Some, such as One Web and Shanghai Spacecom, have expressed interest in operating in Pakistan. None are as famous or as well known as Starlink, the company owned and operated by Elon Musk, the billionaire from South African who owns Tesla, X, and SpaceX among other enterprises, and is currently one of the most politically influential people in the United States.

Starlink is one of the many satellite internet service companies interested in Pakistan, None of them have gained regulatory approvals and licenses from the respective government bodies, thus far. But Starlink has emerged as the frontrunner in being granted all the necessary permits as it has been engaged in an active negotiation with the Government of Pakistan for a considerable time and its application process is ahead of the rest of the competition.

The question is, why is Starlink interested in Pakistan? Well, Pakistan is one of the many markets that these satellite internet providers are targeting. The developing world has a large appetite for the internet, and the introduction of reliable high speed internet can change a country and its economy. We have seen this in Pakistan as well, where high speed mobile broadband was introduced around 2010, and has in the decade-and-a-half since changed how we bank, do business, and run the economy. It has also been a major catalyst in Pakistan’s startup industry.

Companies like Starlink want to provide this internet infrastructure to developing countries. In fact, they have seen great success in a number of places. In Africa, Starlink is cheaper than most ISP providers that have on-ground infrastructure. However, this is the case for a region where there was essentially no existing internet infrastructure, or at least not an infrastructure that was affordable to the vast majority of people. Pakistan already has internet infrastructure. It also has relatively cheap internet. So what exactly will Starlink provide? Well, for starters, the government will no longer have control of our internet infrastructure to flick the switch whenever they want. The question is, will that be enough of an incentive? Or is there something more to satellite internet?

SpaceX and Starlink

Space Exploration Technologies Corp., famously known as SpaceX, was founded in 2002 by Elon Musk with the ambitious goal of making space transportation more accessible and affordable, enabling the potential colonization of Mars. Over the years, SpaceX has revolutionized the aerospace industry with its groundbreaking innovations, including reusable rockets and successful missions to the International Space Station (ISS), which has indeed made space exploration accessible and sustainable while broadening the horizons of human achievements in space.

In the beginning of 2015, SpaceX publicly introduced Starlink, a project aimed at deploying a constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites, which typically provides high-speed, low-latency internet globally, particularly in remote and underserved regions with dearth of terrestrial coverage. Starlink, which is now a wholly owned subsidiary of SpaceX, represents a natural extension of SpaceX’s vision of connectivity and exploration, where it intends to provide high speed internet services through satellite not only to abridge the digital divide on Earth but also provide the capital to SpaceX that seeks to fund its broader space ambitions, including future missions to Mars.

SpaceX and Starlink maintain a mutually supportive relationship, with SpaceX handling the design, production, and launch of Starlink satellites via its Falcon 9 rockets, ensuring affordability and rapid deployment.This integrated approach allows Starlink to benefit from SpaceX’s advancements in aerospace technology, such as reusable rockets that have significantly lowered launch costs. The largest portion of the launch cost is incurred during developing a rocket, which traditionally used to fly once until SpaceX arrived at the scene with their rockets. The ability of SpaceX to reuse Falcon’s first stage booster and payload fairings has proven to be a transformative disruption in the industry that has significantly diminished the cost of access to space.

Source: Starlink Progress Report 2024

Space X launched the first batch of 60 Starlink satellites in May 2019, and since then Space X has concluded 439 Falcon-9 launches, positioning more than 7,000 Starlink satellites in orbit, where each launch contributes to the capacity of the constellation and enhances coverage, creating an ever more digitally inclusive planet for digitally starved communities in distant regions. Starlink is the most dominant player in the segment LEO-satellite based internet services across the globe, with its 7,000 LEO satellites, OneWeb is a distant second with 648 satellites, while Iridium holds the third spot with a measly portfolio of 66 satellites.

The new generation of Starlink’s satellites, Starlink V2 Mini equipped with Space X’s KA+E-band technology, are capable of handling four times more data than their previous generations and communicate with each other through advanced laser beams compared to the previous generations of satellites. The futuristic configuration of V2 Mini satellites and acceleration in Falcon 9 launches together have augmented the total capacity of Starlink’s network to more than 300,000 Gbps.

Source: Starlink Progress Report 2024

The technological advancements and capacity augmentation achieved by Starlink has enabled the company to accomplish a low latency of 26ms and download speeds of approximately 100 Mbps across its network. It has created a network that spans 118 countries and territories across seven continents, which is accessible to 2.8 billion people. Its user base has grown from an esoteric group of 10,000 in Feb 2021 to a global community of 4.6 million customers by Dec 2024, recording an annual growth rate of 220%.

How Does the Starlink System Work?

The Starlink system leverages a LEO satellite constellation, which consists of thousands of small satellites that work together to provide seamless and reliable coverage. Unlike traditional satellites, which are located in geostationary orbit, thousands of Kms away from Earth, Starlink’s satellites orbit much closer—at altitudes below 600 Kms. This proximity significantly reduces latency, allowing for a more responsive internet experience, especially when compared to traditional satellite internet. The sheer scale of Starlink’s network, with thousands of satellites working in tandem, ensures that users can maintain a connection at all times, even in the most remote and sparsely populated areas.

Starlink’s unique design and functionality allow for the rapid transmission of data through a combination of satellite communication and ground-based stations. When a user connects to the internet, data travels from their device to a flat Starlink terminal which uses phased array antennas to relay data to the nearest satellite. The satellite, in turn, transmits the data to a Starlink ground station that is connected directly to the internet backbone through fibre optic infrastructure.

Starlink relies on a network of strategically placed ground stations that connect the satellite constellation to terrestrial internet infrastructure. These stations act as gateways between the satellites and the internet, ensuring the smooth flow of data. In case the satellite is unable to directly communicate with a gateway, they communicate with other satellites through inter-satellite communication links. The integration of inter-satellite communication links in V2 Mini satellites is one of the most important innovations within the Starlink system as it is not available in V1 and V1.5 satellites. This dynamic routing process occurs in real-time, optimizing performance based on satellite positions and user demand.

With this advanced system, Starlink not only provides high-speed internet access but does so with an unprecedented level of flexibility and reliability, even in places where traditional broadband infrastructure cannot reach. So for example, if an individual residing or a corporation mining in a remote region of Balochistan, where they have a Starlink Terminal but no ground station in the area, the users can send their data to a Starlink satellite through the terminal.

This data will then be passed on from satellite to satellite until it reaches the satellite which is connected to a ground station, which in turn is actually connected to the rest of the internet through fibre optic infrastructure. This minimizes the role of fibre optic infrastructure in treacherous terrains and bucolic regions. However, the Starlink network isn’t entirely independent of the fibre optic infrastructure because it needs fibre to connect its gateways to the internet backbone but its dependence is significantly less. Nevertheless, Starlink’s communication system of inter-satellite communication links is not full proof as not all satellites are capable of communicating through this method.

Charting its path to regulatory approval and licensing in Pakistan

Starlink’s plans to establish its presence and commence operations in Pakistan has generated considerable interest among the public and corporations alike. But how will Starlink operate in Pakistan? To start off, Starlink is going to have to deal with what is perhaps not its biggest challenge to date, but possibly its most frustrating: Pakistani bureaucracy.

Starlink has been actively negotiating with the Government of Pakistan and its regulatory bodies for a while now and as a first step. It has successfully registered itself as a legal entity with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), ensuring compliance with local corporate laws. However, Starlink must also adhere to the legal interception requirements mandated by the government that is indispensable for safeguarding national security.

Starlink provides internet services via satellites, since it is an unconventional medium in Pakistan—it must navigate approvals from three key regulatory bodies: the Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board (PSARB), the Frequency Allocation Board (FAB), and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The journey begins with securing a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from PSARB, which governs activities in outer space and upper atmosphere; ensuring all foreign satellite operators are registered. This step is critical to align Starlink’s operations with Pakistan’s policies on space activities.

Next, Starlink must approach the FAB to obtain permission to use a specific frequency spectrum within Pakistan’s jurisdiction. This would ensure that Starlink’s operations do not interfere with the radio signals of other operators, maintaining orderly spectrum allocation and avoiding signal distortion.

Finally, Starlink will require two critical licenses from the PTA: the Long Distance and International (LDI) license and the Fixed Local Loop (FLL) license. The FDI license is essential for facilitating end to end communication between points that are located in Pakistan with points that are located outside of Pakistan, while the FLL license will allow the company to offer internet services and establish infrastructure, particularly in underserved regions where connectivity has historically been limited.

It is important to note that Pakistan has 14 defined telecom regions, and Starlink will need a separate FLL license for each region in which it plans to operate. This regulatory landscape presents challenges but also underscores the potential for Starlink to address connectivity gaps across the country. According to industry experts, it will take up to a year or more for Starlink to secure the necessary permits and begin commercial operations in Pakistan.

Who will use Starlink in Pakistan?

This is the other important question. Although Starlink’s mission is to provide access to high-speed internet throughout the globe, its primary target for the moment happens to be remote and underserved regions which lack dependable internet connectivity. Starlink with its standard residential plan provides internet at speeds up to 100 Mbps with unlimited data for $50 a month, where an additional hardware cost of $389 is required to set up the terminal. However, they also have a residential lite plan, which offers unlimited deprioritized data at the same speed for $35 a month. This amount might be affordable for the rural population of developed countries but not for their Pakistani counterparts. Thus, it is highly unlikely that the majority of the customers in rural areas would be surfing the internet using Starlink’s services, if at all.

Our suspicion is Starlink will be able to establish a niche market in urban areas within Pakistan as it has placed its product at a competitive pricing, when it comes to 100-135 Mbps packages of major internet service providers in Pakistan. We compared the prices of all major internet service providers in Pakistan, and it seems Starlink has done the math.

Starlink’s Residential Lite plan will be cheaper than the average price of Pakistani residential 100-135 Mbps plans, which is $37.96. Moreover, although its standard residential plan, while not cheaper than the average, it is still competitively priced for people who intend to enjoy priority services.

Notwithstanding, Starlink will be competing with all the other internet service providers for customers who prefer premium services, while the average customer in urban areas will continue to opt for service plans of traditional internet service providers because one can get internet services for as low as $8 a month.

As far as the businesses in Pakistan are concerned, we believe that they would be much more enthusiastic and willing to transition to Starlink’s services. Starlink has three business plans which offer speeds up to 220 Mbps, starting at $70 a month that offer priority data of 40 GB, while the rest of the two offer priority data of 1TB and 2TB for $101 and $201, respectively.

All three plans offer unlimited standard data, while the customer can purchase additional priority data by the GB. On the contrary, the main competitor of Starlink is the Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited, which controls 85% of the Fixed Local Loop market and the most widely recognized one, which offers comparable speeds. PTCL’s premium business plan offers speeds up to 250 Mbps at $215.8 a month with a cap of 20TB data.

What about the telcos and other internet service providers?

There is a widespread notion that Starlink is a direct competitor of telcos and internet service providers, while that is the case to an extent but Starlink also complements existing telcos and internet service providers in Pakistan.

Starlink provides internet services both directly to customers and also acts as a backhaul service which offers wholesale internet access to Internet Service Providers (ISPs). ISPs can establish facilities in remote or rural areas using Starlink terminals and equipment or integrate their systems with Starlink gateways in urban areas and then act as distributors where they can distribute internet to retail customers in both urban and remote areas. This strategy of internet service providers will incentivize more and more customers to procure internet from ISPs which is backed by Starlink as the customers won’t have to bear the cost of hardware equipment. Moreover, a growing user base will persuade Starlink to decrease prices further in order to leverage economies of scale.

Similarly, telcos which already procure wholesale internet access from backhaul services like PTCL can forge a partnership with Starlink to utilize their services through installing Starlink’s equipment on cellular towers and diversify their sources for accessing the internet. Telcos can also establish new cellular towers in rural areas and connect them to the internet through Starlink’s equipment. This approach would eliminate the need for establishing fibre optic infrastructure to connect these towers to the internet. While Starlink would be competing with PTCL in the backhaul space to enhance connectivity, particularly in far flung areas, it can’t function independently of PTCL as it requires their fibre to connect their ground stations.

Telcos can also leverage Direct-to-Cell technology to expand their coverage and enhance service reliability, particularly in remote and underserved areas. Direct to Cell satellites employ eNodeB modems, which act as cellular towers in space. This enables telcos to integrate satellite connectivity into their networks and offer seamless mobile services like texting and lite data without requiring additional infrastructure, where voice calls would become possible eventually as well. This technology will allow telcos to ensure connectivity in disaster-hit regions, rural areas, and during network outages. Telcos can incorporate Direct-to-Cell services into existing plans as a premium feature, attracting customers who value uninterrupted coverage.

The entry of Starlink brings in a whole spectrum of possibilities for the internet landscape in Pakistan, where it stands to usher in a new era in the country. Although Starlink might outcompete and diminish the influence of the competition in the future, for the time being it must cooperate with all the major stakeholders in the telco industry to fortify its place in the segment and develop a moat. Pakistan is heading into interesting times, with competition in the telco industry, particularly in the internet space poised to reach an entirely new level.