Ubisoft announces UK studio closure as part of cost-cutting measures

The move will impact 185 employees and is part of efforts to prioritize projects and reduce costs for long-term stability

By Monitoring Desk

Ubisoft, France’s largest video game maker, announced on Tuesday it will close its Leamington site in Britain and restructure operations at Ubisoft Düsseldorf, Ubisoft Stockholm, and Ubisoft Reflections.

The move will impact 185 employees and is part of efforts to prioritize projects and reduce costs for long-term stability.

The company has faced delays and underperformance of key titles, including the August 2023 launch of Star Wars Outlaws, which did not meet sales expectations. Ubisoft stated that it is reviewing operations globally to adapt to market competition and improve player experiences.

In December, Ubisoft closed its studios in San Francisco and Osaka and reduced production in Sydney, resulting in 143 job losses in San Francisco and a potential reduction of 134 positions in Osaka and Sydney.

The company has also appointed advisers to explore strategic options for stakeholder value. Meanwhile, it is preparing to launch the next instalment of its Assassin’s Creed franchise, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, scheduled for release on March 20.

