Nepra fines Qesco Rs10 million over failure to establish safety directorate

Regulator penalises utility firm for non-compliance after repeated warnings

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has imposed a Rs10 million fine on Quetta Electric Supply Company Ltd (Qesco) for failing to establish a Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) Directorate as required under regulatory mandates. 

The penalty, announced on Wednesday, follows persistent non-compliance since 2021, despite repeated directives from the regulator.

Under Section 7.1 of the Power Safety Code, all power distribution companies were required to set up independent HSE directorates by December 2021. However, Qesco failed to comply, prompting Nepra to take action. 

The regulatory authority emphasised that a lack of adequate safety measures contributed to nine fatal accidents in Qesco’s service area during the fiscal year 2023-24.

This is the second time this year that Qesco has faced regulatory penalties. On January 9, Nepra fined the company another Rs10 million for its failure to fully implement earthing and grounding of high-tension and low-tension poles within its operational jurisdiction. Despite multiple reminders, Qesco did not respond adequately to directives, raising concerns about workplace safety and public hazards.

The regulator warned that continued non-compliance could lead to further penalties and urged Qesco to immediately address the deficiencies to prevent further loss of life and improve workplace safety measures.

 

FBR’s tax notices to salaried individuals spark controversy over legality and fairness
Microsoft, Meta push high-cost AI despite DeepSeek’s low-cost alternative
