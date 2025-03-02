CCP raids Karachi based transporters association over alleged price fixing of edible oil transportation

KARACHI: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has carried out an enter-and-search operation at a Karachi-based transporters’ association as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged price-fixing practices related to the transportation of edible oil.

The action followed a suo motu inquiry initiated by the CCP regarding several circulars issued by the association, which allegedly fixed transportation charges for edible oil shipments from Karachi’s seaports to various cities across Pakistan.

Price-fixing by an association is a direct violation of the Competition Act, 2010, as it disrupts independent pricing decisions among competitors, distorts market dynamics, and harms consumers.

During the operation, CCP officers seized relevant documents and computer-stored data to evaluate the extent of the association’s involvement in setting transport rates. The inquiry is now nearing completion, with the CCP working to conclude it as soon as possible.

Reaffirming its commitment to upholding fair competition, the CCP has urged businesses and trade associations to adhere to competition laws and avoid practices that hinder market efficiency and consumer welfare.