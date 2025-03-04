Nishat Motors starts exporting Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid to Sri Lanka

Nishat Motors has initiated the export of the Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid, marking a significant milestone for Pakistan’s automotive industry.

The company made the announcement through a social media post, highlighting the delivery of Santa Fe Hybrid CBU units to Sri Lanka. “By delivering SANTA FE Hybrid CBU units to Sri Lanka, we uphold government policies, international standards, and our commitment to Pakistan’s economic growth,” the company said.

Hyundai Nishat officials confirmed that the units are locally assembled in Pakistan. “The company exported a few units on March 4,” the official shared.

This development is particularly notable as the local automotive industry has traditionally been reliant on imports, making the export of locally assembled vehicles a significant achievement.

The Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid features a front grille made of brushed aluminum, LED projection lamps, side indicators, and a silver body line. The vehicle is equipped with brushed aluminum alloys, continental tires, and LAVA LED lamps at the rear.

The ‘HTRAC Hybrid’ badge indicates the power split technology between the front and rear axles, highlighting the vehicle’s features.

Inside, the Santa Fe includes technologies such as Traction Control, Blindspot Monitoring, and Cruise Control, along with a head-up display providing key driving information. The vehicle also includes a dynamic meter cluster, 10 ambient lighting options, Harman Kardon speakers, and connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Other features include a 360-degree camera, heated steering, ventilated seats, and multiple driving modes for different terrains.

In terms of performance, the SUV delivers 227 horsepower and 350 Nm of torque. It offers a fuel economy of 16 km/L in the city and 12.5 km/L on highways, with a top speed of 120 km/h.

Despite some limitations with the third-row seating, the Santa Fe performs well within its class.