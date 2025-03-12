Pak Suzuki permanently suspends Wagon R bookings

Pak Suzuki Motor Company has announced the permanent suspension of bookings for all variants of its Wagon R hatchback, effective March 11, 2025.

The company had already stopped booking the top variant in recent months, and speculation had grown about a complete halt in bookings for the model.

In an official communication to dealers, the company stated that the decision applies to all variants. It advised sales teams to inform potential customers accordingly.

Wagon R was introduced in Pakistan in 2014 with three variants. The VX variant was initially priced at Rs 899,000, the VXR at Rs 1,049,000, and the VXL at Rs 1,089,000.

The base variant was later discontinued, and in 2020, the AGS variant was introduced with an automated gear shift transmission and an airbag at a price of Rs 1,890,000. Over the years, prices increased significantly, with the most recent prices set at Rs 3,214,000 for the VXR variant, Rs 3,412,000 for the VXL, and Rs 3,741,000 for the AGS model.

Sales of the Wagon R have declined in recent years. Between July 2024 and February 2025, the company sold 1,608 units, compared to 2,285 units during the same period last year.

In contrast, Suzuki Swift recorded sales of 5,295 units, Suzuki Cultus 1,887 units, and Suzuki Alto 28,194 units during the same period.

Pak Suzuki has not provided an official reason for the suspension, but industry observers suggest low sales in recent years may have influenced the decision. The company has not confirmed if or when a new model will be introduced in Pakistan.