Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt considers self-financing ML-1 railway project amid funding delays

Minister signals shift in strategy as China’s technical team visit remains pending

By Monitoring Desk

The federal government is considering funding the long-delayed Main Line-1 (ML-1) railway project with its own resources if external financing does not materialize, Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi announced. 

Speaking at Lahore railway station, he acknowledged that discussions about ML-1 had lingered for years and emphasized the prime minister’s commitment to pushing ahead with its construction, even if international partners fail to invest.

Abbasi’s remarks come as Pakistan anticipates a visit from China’s high-powered technical team by the end of March. Last October, Pakistan and China reaffirmed their commitment to upgrading ML-1 under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), with the Karachi-Hyderabad section prioritized in the first phase of implementation. However, the lack of progress has raised concerns over securing the required funding.

The Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives was informed on Friday that the ML-1 project is expected to cost $1.1 billion, with China having pledged to finance 85% under CPEC. The committee, chaired by Senator Quratulain Marri, reviewed ongoing infrastructure and water management projects, highlighting the urgent need for financing and the impact of climate change on national development.

Marri expressed concerns over the repeated display of the controversial Kalabagh Dam as a proposed project despite opposition from three provincial assemblies. She called for its removal from government presentations. 

The committee also reviewed the progress of the Gomal Zam and Darawat Dams, both critical for water storage and agricultural development. Officials warned that rising population growth and climate change are exacerbating Pakistan’s water shortages, stressing the need for improved conservation efforts and flood management under the 5Es framework.

Regarding the Dasu Hydropower Project, officials assured that it remains on track for completion by 2027 with World Bank financing. However, doubts were raised over whether the Diamer-Bhasha Dam would be completed by 2035.

The meeting also focused on Karachi’s clean drinking water project, which is scheduled for completion by June 2026, with 57.8% of work already completed. Despite execution challenges, officials reassured the committee of progress. 

However, Marri voiced concerns over delays caused by the absence of the Chinese technical delegation and urged the ministry to explore alternative financing sources if further setbacks arise.

Previous article
KP becomes first province to launch integrated IT portal to enhance financial oversight
Next article
APTMA urges PM to revise gas pricing policy for textile sector
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan among 43 countries facing possible US travel restrictions

Pakistan placed on ‘orange list’ with tightened travel restrictions for immigrant and tourist visa applicants; wealthy business travelers may still be allowed entry

Discos seek minor reduction in power tariff despite lower fuel costs

Gold

Gold price in Pakistan for today, March 15, 2025

IMF acknowledges Pakistan’s strong program implementation, notes progress in key reforms

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.