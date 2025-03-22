Pakistan Railways revenue hits record Rs88bn through outsourcing, reforms

Pakistan Railways achieved a record revenue of Rs88 billion in 2024, reflecting a 40% year-on-year increase as it introduced 10 new freight trains, expanded coach capacity, and rolled out service upgrades including executive washrooms and dining lounges.

According to a government performance review, the railways earned Rs33 billion in the first five months of FY2024-25, up 14% from the same period last year. From February to December 2024, total earnings reached Rs80.53 billion, including Rs42.65 billion from passenger services, Rs27.85 billion from freight, and Rs10.04 billion from other sources, compared to Rs68.38 billion during the same months in 2023.

Key developments included the launch of 10 new trains, increasing daily operations to 100 and expanding coach capacity to 19 per train from the previous 15. A 2,500-foot-long freight train carrying 3,000 tons was also introduced, and menu options on major trains like Tezgam Express and Khyber Mail were expanded to include over 40 food items.

Pakistan Railways introduced air-conditioned executive washrooms at Lahore Station, with plans to extend the facility to 13 major stations. Operational efficiency improved significantly, with the punctuality rate rising to 82%, up from 63% in 2019. The digitisation of fuel management and transferring 17,810 electricity meters to DISCOs led to savings of Rs2.5 billion.

Track rehabilitation during 2023-24 exceeded targets, covering 70.5 km against the planned 12 km. Other achievements included timely upgrades of platform shelters and signals, surpassing electrification targets, and completing wagon maintenance beyond set goals.

Pakistan Railways is also implementing a right-sizing plan by analysing workloads in operations, maintenance, and administration. The online E-Kachehri initiative was launched to enhance public engagement, transparency, and customer service.

Background developments shared in the National Assembly by Minister of State for Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani reinforced these improvements. He stated that revenue from trains outsourced to private contractors rose by 84.71%, reaching Rs6.21 billion from Rs3.36 billion. Outsourcing catering and renovating dining cars improved passenger satisfaction, while additional services like the RABTA digital platform and pay-to-use washrooms were introduced.

Catering and renovation efforts covered key trains, including Hazara Express, Khyber Mail, Zakaria Express, and Tezgam Express. Seven more trains, including Karachi Express and Farid Express, are planned for commercial outsourcing to further enhance service and revenue.

Kayani also noted that complimentary services have been introduced in premium trains such as Shah Hussain Express and Green Line. Freight operations are being prioritised to improve financial sustainability.

Pakistan Railways operates on a 10,633 km aging track network, which the minister said continues to present major maintenance challenges. Completed PSDP projects include urgent track repairs in Karachi and Sukkur and the reconstruction of infrastructure damaged by the 2010 floods.

Ongoing and future projects involve track safety upgrades across major routes, and for 2025-26, new rehabilitation plans cover sections like Hyderabad-New Chhor and Lahore-Lalamusa-Rawalpindi. Procurement of track machines for mechanised maintenance is also planned.

Kayani emphasised that sustaining progress requires adequate investment in infrastructure, material, and human resources, which are essential to realising the full potential of railway reforms.