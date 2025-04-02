Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Dubai to launch self-driving taxis by 2026

The city is set to revolutionize its transportation system with autonomous vehicles, starting with a pilot program this year ahead of the full commercial launch.

By Monitoring Desk

DUBAI: Dubai is preparing to introduce autonomous taxis by 2026, with a pilot program scheduled to launch this year. Initially, these self-driving taxis will have a safety driver behind the wheel, in preparation for the fully autonomous service.

This expansion of autonomous vehicles marks a significant shift in Dubai’s transportation landscape, helping to enhance the integration of public transport systems and improving the ease of travel for residents.

The initiative aims to boost safety and convenience, aligning with the Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) strategy for optimizing the first and last mile of journeys. This strategy focuses on easing access to public transport, particularly for senior citizens, residents, and people of determination.

By reducing the reliance on human drivers, autonomous vehicles are expected to enhance road safety, as human error contributes to over 90% of traffic accidents.

“We are excited to partner with the RTA to bring autonomous vehicles to the Uber platform, beginning with our technology partner, WeRide,” said Noah Zeikhe, Global Head of Autonomous Mobility and Delivery at Uber.

Previous article
Retailers reap substantial profits amid Ramadan crackdown, despite Rs. 45 million in fines
Next article
Russia restricts Black Sea oil exports
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Trump to go ahead with tariffs as nervous world braces for...

WASHINGTON: The White House confirmed on Tuesday that President Donald Trump is set to impose new tariffs on Wednesday, though specific details regarding the...

Minister Ahsan urges Pakistani community in Saudi Arabia to boost trade ties

Oil prices rise as investors focus on potential trade war impact

Dollar falls as markets brace for Trump’s tariff announcement

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.