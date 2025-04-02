Dubai to launch self-driving taxis by 2026

DUBAI: Dubai is preparing to introduce autonomous taxis by 2026, with a pilot program scheduled to launch this year. Initially, these self-driving taxis will have a safety driver behind the wheel, in preparation for the fully autonomous service.

This expansion of autonomous vehicles marks a significant shift in Dubai’s transportation landscape, helping to enhance the integration of public transport systems and improving the ease of travel for residents.

The initiative aims to boost safety and convenience, aligning with the Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) strategy for optimizing the first and last mile of journeys. This strategy focuses on easing access to public transport, particularly for senior citizens, residents, and people of determination.

By reducing the reliance on human drivers, autonomous vehicles are expected to enhance road safety, as human error contributes to over 90% of traffic accidents.

“We are excited to partner with the RTA to bring autonomous vehicles to the Uber platform, beginning with our technology partner, WeRide,” said Noah Zeikhe, Global Head of Autonomous Mobility and Delivery at Uber.