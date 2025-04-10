Punjab government directs deregulation of wheat market

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has instructed authorities to implement a free market policy for wheat, with a focus on deregulation.

In a statement, the chief minister approved a proposal to lift restrictions on the movement of wheat across inter-provincial borders, allowing for smoother transport and trade. She emphasized that the new policy would enable farmers to fully benefit from their crop.

Additionally, Maryam Nawaz directed that wheat purchases for the upcoming year be handled through the private sector, marking the first time such an approach will be used in Punjab.

This shift aims to streamline the procurement process and encourage private involvement in the agricultural sector.

In a separate development, the Chief Minister also called for a comprehensive plan to implement a hospital referral system to alleviate pressure on local health centers, clinics, and smaller hospitals. She stressed the importance of referring patients to specialized hospitals to ensure better care.

During the same meeting, it was announced that a state-of-the-art medical city would be established in Lahore to enhance healthcare services. Following the meeting, the Chief Minister made a surprise visit to Services Hospital to review its operations and ensure effective implementation of healthcare reforms.