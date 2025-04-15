Sign inSubscribe
Greentree’s public offer for TRG Pakistan extended again, now closing April 25

Takeover attempt for TRG Pakistan continues amid shareholder response window

By Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: The public offer to acquire a 35.147% stake in TRG Pakistan Limited has been extended for a second time, as per an interim order dated April 10, 2025. AKD Securities Limited, acting as the Manager to the Offer on behalf of Greentree Holdings Limited, announced the new closing date for acceptance as April 25, 2025.

The acceptance period initially began on March 25 and was originally scheduled to end on April 4. It was later extended to April 15, and has now been pushed further to April 25, allowing shareholders additional time to consider Greentree’s offer. The offer window remains open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

This latest notice follows earlier announcements made on March 21 and April 3, reflecting the ongoing nature of Greentree’s takeover bid and regulatory developments surrounding it.

As previously reported by Profit, Greentree Holdings is seeking to gain managerial control of TRG Pakistan, a company with a complex international structure and interests in technology ventures, primarily through its exposure to TRG International. The acquisition attempt has sparked significant market interest due to TRG’s sizeable foreign assets and the strategic implications of a change in control.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) continues to supervise the process under takeover regulations, ensuring procedural transparency and investor protection.

