UAE mandates work permits for foreign hires in renewed labour market directive

The United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has reasserted its requirement for employers to obtain valid work permits before hiring foreign nationals. The directive is part of ongoing efforts to streamline recruitment procedures and preserve the integrity of the country’s private labour market.

According to the ministry, hiring workers on visit visas remains illegal and will attract penalties ranging from AED 100,000 to AED 1 million. Legal action will be taken against violators under existing labour regulations.

Employers must apply for work permits electronically via the MoHRE portal using company login credentials or the UAE Pass digital identity. Applications are subject to verification, after which the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) issues an entry permit for the foreign worker.

Upon arrival in the UAE, the employee must undergo a medical examination, register for an Emirates ID, and have a formal employment contract issued through MoHRE. A signed job offer must accompany the original application.

The work permit framework accommodates 13 permit types, covering various roles and employment scenarios within the private sector. Skill levels are classified from 1 to 9, ranging from high-skilled professionals holding university degrees to low-skilled labourers without formal education.

Employers must meet a set of criteria to qualify for permits, including an active trade licence with no legal violations and a valid electronic quota. Applications must be submitted by authorised representatives, and workers must be at least 18 years old with no other active permit on record.

Required documents include a passport valid for at least six months, a colour photograph on a white background, academic qualifications (where applicable), and professional licences for regulated roles. Applicants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Iran must also submit national ID copies.

The standard application fee is AED 50. Work permit charges for a two-year period vary by employment category: AED 250 for Category 1, AED 1,200 for Category 2, and AED 3,450 for Category 3. Additional fees for service centre processing may apply, capped at AED 72 per service.

Employers can track application status through the MoHRE website, its mobile app, the call centre (600590000), or a dedicated chatbot.