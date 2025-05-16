Bangladesh simplifies visa process for Pakistan, eyes stronger trade ties

Bangladesh High Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Hussain Khan announced that the Bangladeshi government has recently simplified visa procedures for Pakistani citizens in an effort to boost bilateral trade and cultural exchanges between the two nations.

The high commissioner further revealed that work is underway to introduce an e-visa facility for Pakistani nationals in the near future, which is expected to ease travel and foster closer ties.

Khan was speaking at a session hosted by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), where he emphasized the importance of regular business delegation exchanges to explore new opportunities and enhance mutual understanding of each other’s markets.

Senior members of the LCCI, including Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry, along with Bangladesh’s Honorary Consul General Qazi Humayun Fareed, were also present at the session, underscoring their commitment to deepening economic and commercial relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The high commissioner highlighted several key trade sectors where both countries could collaborate. These included exports of coconut, coal, leather, meat, rice, sugar, and fish. Khan also mentioned that discussions are ongoing about establishing direct flights and shipping routes between the two countries to improve trade connectivity.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, in his address, noted that both Pakistan and Bangladesh are two of the largest economies in South Asia, after India. With Bangladesh’s GDP at $437 billion and Pakistan’s at $373 billion, he stressed the importance of leveraging regional trade opportunities to benefit both nations. He also highlighted that the balance of trade currently favors Pakistan, with bilateral trade totaling $718 million in 2023-24. Of this, Pakistan exported goods worth $661 million to Bangladesh, while imports amounted to $57 million.

The LCCI President expressed optimism about raising the trade volume to $2 billion, with an even more ambitious target of $5-10 billion in the near future. He identified key areas such as pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments, sports goods, and auto parts as sectors with significant untapped potential for export. He also called for pursuing a free trade agreement (FTA) to further enhance trade, given the favorable political and economic environment between the two countries.

In response to the growing defence cooperation between Bangladesh and Pakistan, Mian Abuzar Shad appreciated the recent visit by the principal staff officer of Bangladesh’s Armed Forces Division, which he saw as a significant step forward in strengthening bilateral defence ties. He also acknowledged Bangladesh’s peace-oriented stance on the Pakistan-India conflict and thanked the people of Bangladesh for their solidarity.

Looking ahead, Shad sought the high commission’s support for an upcoming LCCI delegation’s visit to Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in July 2025. The delegation will comprise representatives from the textile, pharmaceutical, and rice sectors, and Shad requested assistance in facilitating meetings with senior officials from Bangladesh’s Ministry of Commerce and top business organizations.

The meeting underscored the growing partnership between the two countries, with both sides expressing their commitment to enhancing trade, investment, and bilateral cooperation in the years to come.