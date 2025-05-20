MG completes roll out of 1,000 locally assembled HS PHEV in Pakistan

LAHORE — MG Motors Pakistan has achieved a key production milestone with the rollout of its 1,000th locally assembled MG HS Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) at its Lahore facility, marking a significant step forward in the company’s push for cleaner and smarter mobility solutions.

The milestone comes just months after the official launch of the HS PHEV in October 2024 and the start of local production in January 2025. The vehicle has gained rapid popularity for its blend of sleek design, fuel efficiency, and eco-friendly performance, with over 900 units already delivered to customers nationwide.

“This moment not only highlights our production strength but also reinforces our promise to provide advanced, accessible hybrid technology that meets the evolving needs of Pakistani drivers,” said Syed Asif Ahmed, General Manager of MG’s Marketing Division.

To enhance customer satisfaction and address concerns regarding charging time, MG Pakistan has upgraded its standard portable charger to a 7KW fast charger at no additional cost. The upgrade significantly reduces charging durations, making the vehicle even more practical for urban commuters. The previous charger model will now be sold as an accessory, according to an official press release.

With a pure electric range exceeding 50 kilometers, the MG HS PHEV continues to lead Pakistan’s hybrid SUV market, offering modern features, safety technology, and environmentally conscious performance. MG’s latest achievement reinforces its long-term commitment to reshaping the local automotive landscape through innovation, luxury, and sustainability.