Headlines

Government plans 1.5 million youth jobs in 2026 under new policy

Rana Mashhood says the policy builds on four pillars: education, employment, environment, and engagement

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan on Thursday announced the development of a National Youth and Adolescent Policy and outlined new initiatives to create 1.5 million job opportunities for young people in 2026.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Prime Minister’s Office, Rana Mashhood said the policy was developed through extensive consultations with youth and stakeholders, and is built around four pillars: education, employment, environment, and engagement.

The chairman said the upcoming national budget will allocate Rs300 billion to the Prime Minister’s Youth Program and Agricultural and Youth Loan Schemes to support youth entrepreneurship and employment. He also said Rs160 billion will be allocated to training young people in information technology and vocational skills.

Rana Mashhood said the Prime Minister’s Youth Digital Hub has so far engaged 1.6 million individuals, providing access to scholarships, job listings, and digital resources. The government is also facilitating the placement of skilled youth abroad to enhance remittances, targeting $100 billion over three years.

The program will include merit-based laptop distribution and the Prime Minister’s Talent Hunt Sports Scheme to identify athletes for training at city-based academies with international exposure opportunities.

He said the Punjab Endowment Fund has been expanded to the national level as the Pakistan Endowment Fund to provide further support for education and youth development.

To encourage entrepreneurship, the government is offering easy-term loans and innovation awards. The Pitch Pakistan Program, set to launch next month, will provide incubation, mentorship, and funding from Rs3 million to Rs50 million for business ideas.

A 110-member National Youth Council, selected on merit, will advise the Prime Minister to ensure youth representation in policymaking.

Rana Mashhood said the government is taking practical steps to mobilize the youth for national economic development and long-term workforce competitiveness.

Prime minister, World Bank discuss $20bn development investment
Prime minister calls for gas sector reforms to reduce circular debt
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

