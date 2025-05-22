Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Hyundai Nishat Motor raises prices of Porter H-100 variants by Rs60,000 from June

Company emphasises its commitment to balancing competitive pricing with quality 

By Monitoring Desk

Hyundai Pakistan has officially revised the prices for its popular light commercial vehicle, the Porter H-100, effective from June 1, 2025. 

According to Pakwheels, the price revision comes with an increase of PKR 60,000 across all variants, including Deckless, Flat-Deck, and High-Deck models, both with and without air conditioning.  

The Porter Deckless, previously priced at PKR 4,239,000, will be available at PKR 4,299,000, while the Porter Flat-Deck variant has gone from PKR 4,259,000 to PKR 4,319,000. 

The Porter High-Deck variant has also seen a rise from PKR 4,279,000 to PKR 4,339,000. Similarly, the Deckless variant with air conditioning now costs PKR 4,409,000, up from its previous PKR 4,349,000. 

The Flat-Deck with AC has increased from PKR 4,369,000 to PKR 4,429,000, and the High-Deck with AC, previously priced at PKR 4,389,000, now stands at PKR 4,449,000. 

The company emphasised its commitment to balancing competitive pricing with quality and customer trust. 

Previous article
FBR registers over 2.4 million new taxpayers in FY2024-25
Next article
Pakistan will not get water over which India has rights, Indian PM Modi says
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.