Hyundai Nishat Motor raises prices of Porter H-100 variants by Rs60,000 from June

Hyundai Pakistan has officially revised the prices for its popular light commercial vehicle, the Porter H-100, effective from June 1, 2025.

According to Pakwheels, the price revision comes with an increase of PKR 60,000 across all variants, including Deckless, Flat-Deck, and High-Deck models, both with and without air conditioning.

The Porter Deckless, previously priced at PKR 4,239,000, will be available at PKR 4,299,000, while the Porter Flat-Deck variant has gone from PKR 4,259,000 to PKR 4,319,000.

The Porter High-Deck variant has also seen a rise from PKR 4,279,000 to PKR 4,339,000. Similarly, the Deckless variant with air conditioning now costs PKR 4,409,000, up from its previous PKR 4,349,000.

The Flat-Deck with AC has increased from PKR 4,369,000 to PKR 4,429,000, and the High-Deck with AC, previously priced at PKR 4,389,000, now stands at PKR 4,449,000.

The company emphasised its commitment to balancing competitive pricing with quality and customer trust.