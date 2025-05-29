Sign inSubscribe
Railways to prioritize digitization under 2025–2030 framework, says Abbasi

Special funds will be allocated to expand the national e-ticketing system and further develop the “Rabta” mobile application

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Thursday said the government will prioritize complete digitization of the railway system under a framework spanning 2025–2030 to improve service delivery.

Chairing a pre-budget meeting focused on the digital transformation of Pakistan Railways, the minister said the upcoming federal budget will allocate financial resources for the modernization and upgrade of railway infrastructure. The government also plans to implement projects through Government-to-Government (G2G) and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models to enhance private sector participation in the sector.

Special funds will be allocated to expand the national e-ticketing system and further develop the “Rabta” mobile application. The budget will also include investments in the branding of railway stations, foot overbridges, and bridges.

The meeting decided that resources will be directed toward capacity building and training programs to equip railway personnel with skills needed for digital operations. Initiatives were also approved to support digital inclusion and ensure equal access to services.

Funds will be set aside for monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to track progress and ensure timely implementation of digitization projects.

Abbasi said the digitization framework will shape the future of the country’s railway system and stressed the importance of timely budget approval.

