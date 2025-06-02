Sign inSubscribe
Tech

Meta plans AI-powered ad creation and targeting by end of next year

Meta’s planned AI system lets brands submit a product image and budget, then generates full ad with targeting and budget recommendations

By Monitoring Desk

Meta Platforms aims to let brands fully create and target advertisements using its artificial intelligence tools by the end of next year, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The company’s apps, including Facebook and Instagram, reach 3.43 billion unique active users worldwide. Meta’s AI-driven tools currently help generate personalized ad variations, image backgrounds, and automated video adjustments, making it attractive for advertisers.

The planned AI system would allow brands to provide a product image and budget, with Meta generating the full ad, including image, video, and text, and recommending user targeting and budget allocation across its platforms. Advertisers would also be able to personalize ads in real time, showing users different versions based on factors like geolocation.

Meta, whose advertising sales make up the majority of its revenue, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Other social media companies such as Snap, Pinterest, and Reddit are also increasing investments in AI and machine learning to compete in the crowded digital advertising market.

While technology firms like Google and OpenAI have launched AI tools for video and image generation, widespread adoption in advertising remains uncertain due to marketer concerns about brand safety, creative control, and quality. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg emphasized the need for AI products that deliver “measurable results at scale” and said the company aims to create an AI one-stop shop for businesses to set goals, allocate budgets, and let the platform handle execution.

