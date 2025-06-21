KP loses Rs583 million per day due to electricity theft and technical inefficiencies, report reveals

Electricity theft and other technical inefficiencies caused a loss of Rs193.4 billion to the provincial exchequer in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the past 11 months of the fiscal year 2024-25, according to a report by Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO).

The report, detailing the province’s performance, highlights that electricity theft and system losses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa result in monthly losses of Rs17.5 billion, or approximately Rs583 million per day.

Bannu district topped the list with the highest losses, recording an alarming 73.86%, resulting in a financial loss of Rs11.74 billion.

Other districts, including Tank, Karak, and Charsadda, also reported significant losses, with Tank at 66.19 percent and Karak at 65.24 percent. Peshawar, though reporting lower percentage losses, recorded the highest financial loss, totaling Rs51.44 billion.

Other districts with substantial losses include DI Khan (57.94 percent, Rs12.31 billion), Mardan (44.92 percent, Rs16.88 billion), and Nowshera (38.93 percent, Rs13.27 billion). Smaller districts such as Battagram and Haripur recorded the lowest losses, with Battagram reporting 13.51 percent losses and Haripur 11.22 percent.

PESCO officials attribute the crisis to political interference, lack of cooperation from local authorities, and outdated infrastructure. A senior officer noted, “We cannot control what we can’t police,” further stressing the challenges of tackling widespread electricity theft and inefficiencies.